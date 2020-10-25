Week in Tech (Oct 19-25, 2020): iPhone 12 preorders, LG rollable OLED TV launch and more

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro will set you back by Rs 119,900 for the base model

This week, our news team reported on some of the biggest news in tech. The biggest news stories this week included the continuous buzz around the iPhone 12 lineup. For the first time, Apple began taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in India. If you are unsure about which iPhone 12 to buy, we broke out the differences, and here’s what consumers should consider.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone hogged the limelight months ahead of its debut. Renders of the upcoming flagship leaked online, giving users a closer look at what the Galaxy S21 could look like. This week we also saw the arrival of LG’s rollable OLED TVs in South Korea. The 65-inch rollable TV is flexible enough to roll up and down.

We will recap these stories, and we will look ahead to the next week on this edition of our weekly tech news roundup.

Apple begins taking preorders for the iPhone 12 in India

You can now pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in India, with the new phones going on sale from October 30. Since Apple now has an online store in India, it is easy to pre-order the iPhone 12 of your choice. Keep in mind that the iPhone 12 lineup could be in short supply due to heavy demand. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro will set you back by Rs 119,900 for the base model. The other two models in the iPhone 12 range — the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Max – will not be available for pre-order for another few days. Apple will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max from November 6.

LG rollable OLED TV RX goes on sale in South Korea

LG is finally selling a rollable OLED TV. After years of teasing, a 65-inch rollable OLED TV is on sale in South Korea for $87,000. That’s a lot of money for a TV, but LG’s signature OLED R isn’t an ordinary TV. The 65-inch OLED screen is rollable in nature, meaning it can be hidden in a base when the TV is turned off. LG display first showed off a prototype rollable display at CES 2018. In the following year, LG demoed a fully functional rollable TV at CES 2019.

PlayStation 5 will get a ton of media streaming apps

Sony this week confirmed that the PlayStation 5 console will launch with a slew of media streaming apps, including Apple TV and Spotify. The PS5 media remote, which will be sold separately, will have shortcut buttons for four prominent services: Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, and YouTube. Additional apps coming to the PS5 include Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The Japanese giant has already confirmed the price of PS5, but we still don’t know the release date of the next-generation console. In the US, the PS5 will go on sale on November 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 renders leaked by insiders months ahead of launch

2020 hasn’t ended, and we already have leaks about next year’s Galaxy S21 lineup in the form of renders. Renders of the upcoming handset show the potential design language of the Galaxy S21, revealing a familiar look from the front. According to leaks, the phone will have a 6.2-inch flat display with an Infinity Edge punch-hole display that will house a selfie camera. Interestingly, Samsung has made changes to the back of the phone with a “wrap-around” triple camera housing prominently visible. As such, take these images with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S21. Rumour has it that the South Korean major plans to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January next year.

