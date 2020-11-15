Week in Tech (Nov 9-15, 2020): Apple’s ARM-based Macs, PUBG Mobile India re-launch and more

These are the top tech headlines of the week explained.

This week, Apple dominated news headlines. On Tuesday, Apple launched the M1 chip, its first computer processor designed in-house. The M1 is based on the ARM-based processor technology that powers the company’s latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. The basic technology is the same that’s found in iPhones and iPad. Also in tech this week, PUBG Corporation said it plans to launch a new PUBG Mobile game for India, after being banned in the world’s second-most populous country due to the mobile app’s link to China. This week, Sony’s highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 went on sale in the US and other markets. Both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out of stock in the US. But there is more happening in the tech world that we want to make sure you know about, so let’s take a look at this week’s top headlines.

M1 is the first ARM chip for Macs

Apple has officially revealed the M1, its first in-house-designed M1 computer chip – at its virtual ‘One More Thing’ event. This marks the beginning of a new era of Macs, which will now run on “Apple Silicon” instead of Intel-based chips. The M1 chip brings unified memory architecture, integrated GPU, neural engine, and will deliver longer battery life. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini all featuring the new M1 chip will come to India in the coming days.

PUBG Mobile set for re-entry in India

The PUBG Corporation is ready to relaunch the popular PUBG Mobile in India. The game was banned in September in India due to the gaming firm’s ties with China’s Tencent. Before the game was officially banned in India, PUBG Mobile had 50 million users. The South Korean developer said it would create a new Indian subsidiary to oversee the title and that the game would “maximize data security and cater to local preferences.” The company also announced that it will invest $100 million in the Indian “gaming, esports, entertainment, and IT industries,” though there is no info on the exact launch date of PUBG Mobile.

PS5 goes on sale in select countries

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console, which competes with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, is now on sale in the US and other countries. The PS5 starts at $399.99 for the digital edition and $499.99 for the standard edition. The next-generation console is out of stock as of this writing. However, Sony is yet to confirm the launch date for PS5 in India. The PS5 will cost Rs 49,990 while the digital version of the console is priced at Rs 39,990.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd