Week in Tech (Aug 31 to Sep 6, 2020): PUBG Mobile ban, Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs reveal and more

Express Technology's weekly tech roundup is your weekly reminder of all the important news of the week .

It was a relatively busy week in tech, but that’s no surprise. This entire week, PUBG Mobile hogged the limelight as India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to ban 118 apps with links to China, citing national security risks. In terms of launches, a lot of new products made their debut, including Intel’s 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake CPUs and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. IFA, Europe’s largest technology show, opened its doors for visitors and press this week. Though things just seemed quieter in comparison to last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. These are the stories everyone in tech is talking about.

India bans PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps

India this week banned the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, along with 117 other Chinese origin apps. The decision came amid increased tensions between India and China over the disputed in the Ladhak region. Tencent’s PUBG had over 40 million monthly active users in July, according to research firm Sensor Tower. In late June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese-origin apps, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns.

Intel shows off Tiger Lake CPUs

Intel finally announced the 11th generation “Tiger Lake” chips as a replacement to the 10th generation “Ice Lake” family. The 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors feature Intel’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a massive jump in performance. The 11th generation Core processors are designed for thin and light notebooks. The new processors will be used in a number of laptops from companies like HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, MSI, LG, and Samsung. The silicon major also announced the second iteration of its next-generation “Project Athena” initiative.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launches on Sept 18 for $1,999

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is here, and yes it’s expensive. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is Samsung’s third folding phone, costs $1999 and will hit retail shelves on September 18 in the US. The high-profile foldable phone a new 6.2-inch screen on the front and a 7.6-inch screen inside. Samsung says the new Galaxy Z Fold 2’s display is stronger than the original, though it’s not as strong as the glass screen on the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is pitched as the luxury smartphone, a new segment where Samsung wants to dominate. Those with high disposable income should be looking forward to buying the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The biggest news from IFA 2020

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, IFA 2020 trade show saw a lot of new launches. During Qualcomm’s virtual launch, Acer announced its Spin 7 2-in1 running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform. Meanwhile, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor used the tech show to reveal the Watch GS Pro, its first rugged outdoors watch. It also unveiled the MagicBook Pro, a 16.1-inch laptop with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series processor. At IFA 2020, TCL announced new paper-like display can also play videos. Dubbed NXTPAPER, TCL said it’s meant for larger devices like tablets or e-readers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd