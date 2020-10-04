Week in Tech (Sep 28-Oct 4, 2020): Microsoft’s ‘affordable’ Surface Laptop Go, Pixel 5 launch and more

Microsoft is clearly going after Apple's MacBook Air with its Surface Laptop Go. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Another week has gone by and we managed to cover a lot of exciting developments in the tech world. This week, Microsoft announced a cheaper version of its flagship Surface Laptop 3 notebook, the Surface Laptop Go, alongside a faster Surface Pro X tablet. What else? Google unveiled the Pixel 5 smartphone, an improved Chromecast, and the Nest Audio at its virtual launch event. Meanwhile, Facebook this week allowed Instagram users to be able to communicate with their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account. So in case you miss them, here is a curated weekly roundup of the breaking news and most-popular news in tech this week.

Microsoft challenges Apple with its $549 Surface Laptop Go

Out of nowhere, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Go, a 12.4-inch laptop starting at $549. It’s a proper Windows 10 laptop with a great display, fast Intel Core i5 processor, and a premium metal finish design. The notebook also has a full-size keyboard and large, precision trackpad. Perhaps the big news is that the Surface Laptop Go starts at $549, making it a great choice for students or anyone with limited cash in the hand. Alongside the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft also announced an updated ARM-based Surface Pro X tablet. The premium 2-in-1 comes with a new, faster Microsoft SQ2 custom processor. Starting at $999, the Surface Pro X is aimed at Apple’s iPad Pro.

Google launches new Pixel 5 with 5G support

Google held its big Launch Night In event earlier this week, where it launched the Pixel 5, its first 5G-ready smartphone. At $699, the Pixel 5 is a compelling option for those who want the extra fast speed of 5G. The phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, water resistance, a reverse wireless charging feature that means it can charge up other phones or accessories such as Galaxy Buds. Unfortunately, Google has no plans to launch Pixel 5 in India. During the same virtual event, Google also announced the Pixel 4a 5G, a new Nest Audio smart speaker and an updated Chromecast with Google TV and a dedicated remote.

Facebook merges Messenger with Instagram

Instagram and Facebook Messenger users can message each other without a Facebook account. The ability for Instagram and Messenger users to message each other is currently being tested in a few countries and will expand globally in the coming months. It’s the first step to merge two platforms, a goal announced by the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in March 2019. But the bigger goal is to integrate WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app, into the experience. Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram each have over 1 billion users worldwide.

Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone could come with a self-healing screen.

Apple working on foldable iPhone with ‘self-healing’ screen

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone with a “self-healing” screen that automatically fixes scratches and dents, a patent reveals. The Apple patent was filed earlier this year but recently made public by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The “self-healing” property would solve one of the biggest issues with foldable phone screens, which are easy to scratch and pierce. Apple is yet to announce a foldable iPhone in the market.

