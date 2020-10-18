Week in Tech (Oct 12-18, 2020): iPhone 12 launch, Sony reveals PS5 price and more

Apple unveiled four new iPhone 12 models, including the smaller iPhone 12 Mini.

This week started with a bang when Apple introduced four iPhone 12 models and a mini HomePod speaker in a virtual event held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Prices range from starting at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 12 Mini to starting at Rs 129,900 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new iPhones 12 mark Apple’s venture into 5G, the next-generation of wireless service that promises super-fast connectivity.

Then, the PlayStation 5 took all the headlines. In a surprise announcement, Sony revealed the price of PlayStation 5 for the Indian market. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990, while the “regular” PS5 will set you back by Rs 49,990. The PlayStation 5 will compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

In other news, both Amazon and Flipkart kicked off their annual festive season sales, proving consumers with discounts on smartphones and other electronic items.

Apple iPhone 12 series announced

At its annual launch event on Tuesday, Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models, all of which support access to 5G wireless networks. The company said the iPhone 12 would start at Rs 79,900, with a 5.4-inch mini iPhone 12 available starting at Rs 69,900. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro with camera capabilities will start at Rs 119,900 and larger iPhone 12 Pro Max at Rs 129,900. All four new iPhones come with a lot of features, including MagSafe which allows you to magnetically snap-on accessories on the back of the device. But the company has ditched headphones and charging adapters that no longer be available in the box.

Analysts expect the iPhone 12 will have a far-reaching impact on the smartphone market, thanks to 5G capability. But at the same time, Indian consumers won’t able to take full advantage of 5G capability in the new iPhones as no operators currently support 5G, or fifth generation of wireless networks that will allow for faster downloads and uploads and improved online gaming. Tuesday’s event also saw the launch of the HomePod Mini, which costs Rs 9,900 and will go on sale next month.

Sony announces PlayStation price in India

Sony this week announced that the PlayStation 5 is coming to India soon. The next-generation console will cost Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition, the one that does have a disk drive, will cost Rs 39,990. Sony also revealed several accessories and games will debut alongside the PlayStation 5, the successor to the hit PS4. Launch titles including a Demon’s Souls remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition start will cost Rs 4,999. The PS5 will compete with the Xbox Series X that will launch November 10 for Rs 49,990, while the Xbox Series S, which will only support downloadable games, will cost Rs 34,990. Internationally, the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition are priced at $499 and $399 respectively.

Amazon, Flipkart hold sales to target online shoppers

Amazon and Flipkart this week both announced their respective online shopping sales ahead of the festive season in India. Saving this year include deals on the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 — both of which are proving to be a best-seller in the smartphone segment. Other products that are equally in the hot demand include the Apple Watch Series 3, Echo smart speakers, Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones and select discounts on PS4 games. This year’s Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is a month-long affair.

