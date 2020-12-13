Week in Tech (Dec 7-13, 2020): Apple debuts AirPods Max, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ goes on sale and more

A weekly recap of the latest news stories and developments in the world of technology.

This week in tech news, Apple shocked many people when it revealed its new AirPods Max over-the-ear wireless headphones. The $549 headphones cost more than similar offerings from Bose and Sony, a strategy Apple first implemented with the HomePod. Earlier this week, Apple also announced that its Fitness Plus subscription will go live on December 14. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale after being delayed three times in the past. The much-hyped video game stars Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.

It’s Sunday, so it’s time to look at all the major tech news that circulated this week.

Apple AirPods Max released

This week, Apple hogged the limelight for launching the AirPods Max, its first pair of over-ear headphones. The AirPods Max retail for Rs 59,900, making it the most expensive pair of over-the-ear headphones in the premium segment where players like Bose and Sony lead the market. Experts claim the launch of AirPods Max will shake up the premium over-the-ear wireless headphone market. The high-end headphones support active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and transparency mode. Apple says the AirPods Max will deliver up to 20 hours of music playback with active noise cancelling and spatial features. The AirPods Max will be available in India starting December 15.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally debuts after a long delay

Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited game made by CD Projekt Red, is finally out. Set in a dystopian future, starring Keanu Reeves, Cyberpunk 2077 has received mixed-to-critical acclaim. While the game has been praised for its scope and ambition, some players reported technical issues with the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red is known for making the successful Witcher series. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to debut earlier this year but experienced a series of delays because of challenges caused by employees working from home.

Google is still working on the mysterious Fuchsia OS

For the past few years, Google has been secretively developing a new operating system, Fuchsia. Not much is known about the project, but Google on Tuesday said it would open Fuchsia to external contributions. The company plans to support and expand Fuchsia’s open-source community and opening it up to contributors so that it is easier for members of the public to contribute to Fuchsia’s development. However, Fuchsia OS is far from complete. It is said that Fuchsia could run on a range of devices, from smartphones, laptops to IoT products. It remains to be if the upcoming Fuchsia OS replaces Android or Chrome OS.

The suits target two of The suits target two of Facebook ’s priced possessions: Instagram and WhatsApp. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Federal Trade Commission calls for breakup of Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of illegally crushing competition to maintain its dominance. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has become the global tech company because of its blockbuster acquisitions in the past. Facebook said the deals under scrutiny were approved by regulators years ago. But Facebook has come under greater scrutiny for its market dominance in the social media landscape. The attorneys general allege that the deals for Instagram and WhatsApp broke competition law.

