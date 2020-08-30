Week in tech (Aug 24 to Aug 30, 2020): TikTok’s CEO resigns, Elon Musk’s Neuralink demonstration and more

Weekly round up of all the major tech news stories this past week.

It was another busy week in tech, though less controversial than last week. This week, we saw CEO Kevin Mayer of Tiktok announced his resignation just three months since joining, Elon Musk showed off Neuralink brain implant working in a pig, Amazon unveiled a health tracker that monitors emotion, body fat and activity and on the Epic Games vs Apple saga, the Tim Cook-led company made headlines by terminating the Fortnite maker’s account from its App Store.

We cover the biggest tech news of the week in this edition of the news roundup.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns after 100 days

Less than three months after leaving Disney, Kevin Mayer has decided to step down as CEO of TikTok. In a letter written to employees at TikTok, Mayer cited “structural changes” as the reason for leaving the company. Mayer’s resignation comes amid pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration to ban the short-form video app from the US. Earlier last month, Trump issued an executive order against TikTok, saying it would ban the app within 45 days. A week later, he issued another executive order giving Bytedance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, to divest from its American assets within 90 days. Microsoft, Oracle, Walmart and Triller along with Centricus Asset Management, have shown interest in TikTok’s US operations.

Musk’s Neuralink plans to connect computers to human brains. (Image credit: Neuralink event footage/YouTube) Musk’s Neuralink plans to connect computers to human brains. (Image credit: Neuralink event footage/YouTube)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink puts computer chips in pigs’ brains

Elon Musk, who often called the next Steve Jobs, wants to get inside your brain. His neuroscience company Neuralink showed a new computer chip that can be planted in a person’s skull. During the live event, the Tesla co-founder showed a prototype of the device, which is the size of a large coin. During the live demo, Musk showed off a prototype device, which he describes as “Fitbit in your skull,” has worked on a pig named Gertrude for the past two months. The idea behind implanting computer chips inside the human brain is to solve human conditions like anxiety, strokes, blindness, depression, among others.

Amazon’s Halo band measures fitness, sleep and even tone of your voice. (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon’s Halo band measures fitness, sleep and even tone of your voice. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon reveals ‘Halo’ fitness ban

In a surprise announcement, Amazon announced its first fitness band called the Halo, which tracks emotion, body fat and activity. The Halo band, which costs $99, is also capable of tracking if the owner is happy or sad based on their tone of voice. It features an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, and an LED indicator. The band has built-in always-on microphones, though they can be turned on or off. The Halo resembles a fitness tracker rather than an Apple Watch.

Apple says Epic is violating its App Store guidelines by using its own in-app payment system. Apple says Epic is violating its App Store guidelines by using its own in-app payment system.

Apple removes Fortnite developer Epic from App Store

Epic’s App Store account has been removed amid a legal battle with the video game developer over in-app purchases. The suspension of the account means that users will no longer able to download Epic’s popular games onto their iPhones and iPads. Last month, Epic introduced a direct payment feature inside the games that bypassed Apple’s 30 per cent cut. In no time, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. Epic then retaliated by filing a lawsuit. Currently, Apple and Epic Games are mired in a legal battle.

