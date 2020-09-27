Week in Tech (Sep 21-27, 2020): Amazon’s fall hardware event, Apple’s online store opens in India and more

The Ring Always Home Cam is essentially a flying security camera drone. (Image credit: Amazon)

We have had a busy week with tech news coverage is concerned. This week, Amazon hogged the limelight by launching some unusual devices that were least expected from the e-commerce giant. Who could have thought that Amazon would launch a drone that flies around inside your house? It’s a crazy device that could change the way we see home security devices. If Amazon held its fall event this week, Samsung too launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the most affordable member in the premium S20 line. Meanwhile, Apple this week officially opened its online store in India. The online store offers Apple’s full range of products, as well as other services like trade-in and financing. These are the stories everyone in tech is talking about.

Amazon’s blockbuster fall hardware event

It was a big week for Amazon, as the e-commerce giant announced a ton of new hardware at its fall event. As expected, we saw updates to its line of Echo, Fire TV and Ring devices. Amazon announced a totally redesigned Echo speaker with a new spherical look for the first time. The company is also bringing the new spherical look to the smaller Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock. A new Echo Show was also introduced with a motorised base. But the most exciting announcement from Amazon’s annual fall event was not the new Echo speakers but a drone that flies around the home. It’s an autonomous camera that flies around a predestinated path, giving users’ an idea of whether their home is secure in their absence. The device is made by Amazon’s subsidiary, Ring. It is expected to cost $249.99 when it starts shipping next year. Besides new devices, Amazon also announced Luna, a cloud gaming platform similar to Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE goes official

Samsung this week announced the Galaxy S20 FE (which stands for “fan edition”), the newest member in the Galaxy S20 lineup. However, unlike the Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus, the Galaxy S20 FE costs only $700. That price makes the S20 FE matches the likes of the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8 Pro — two of the most popular premium smartphones in the market. Well, the Galaxy S20 FE is clearly aimed at those who expect a flagship device like the Galaxy S20 but lacks the budget to own one. The 6.5-inch Galaxy S20 FE does manage to pack in a lot of features that you will find in the S20 but with little compromises here and there to keep the cost down. That said, you still get a phone with a 120Hz screen, an IP68 rating, a large battery and multiple cameras on the back. Expect the Galaxy S20 FE to launch in India soon.

Apple’s online store opens in India

Apple now sells its popular products such as iPhones and iPads directly to consumers in India. Earlier this week, Apple launched its online store in India, one of the world’s biggest economies. You can purchase all of Apple’s newly launched products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and its new iPad. The online store also allows consumers to customize their own Macs online as well as giving them options to engrave their AirPods in seven Indian languages. Apple has big plans for the Indian market. The Tim Cook-led company plans to open its first physical store in India by early next year.

PlayStation 5 pre-orders continue to sell out

Sony’s latest next-generation console is so much in demand right now that the PS5’s pre-orders remains sold out at several retailers including Amazon in the US. Demand for the PlayStation 5 is off the charts, but pre-ordering the console hasn’t been a smooth ride for eager consumers. The PS5 will be released on November 12 in the US, Japan, Australia, South Korea, while the rest of the world will get the console on November 19. In the US, the PS5 will cost $499 with a disc drive, and $399 for the Digital Edition.

