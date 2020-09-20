scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Week in Tech (Sep 14-20, 2020): Apple’s new devices, PS5 event, Oracle-TikTok deal and more

Apple announces new products at its 'Time Flies' event, PlayStation 5 price announced, 'Donald Trump approves Oracle-TikTok deal and more in this week’s roundup of tech news.

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | September 20, 2020 4:22:57 pm
Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, apple time flies event, ps5, ps5 price, donald trump, tiktok, oracle-tiktok dealApple's virtual event featured the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, two new iPads, and more

Welcome to the Express Technology’s weekly tech news roundup, in which we brief you all the developments taking place in the industry. This week, Apple revealed a new Apple Watch and a new iPad, Sony announced the price and release date of the PlayStation 5, the Trump administration approves a deal between Oracle and TikTok, and more. We will also turn our attention to the Paytm, which was removed on Google Play Store for a brief period.  These are the stories everyone in tech is talking about.

The biggest announcements from Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event

While Apple didn’t unveil a new iPhone at its “Time Flies” event on Tuesday, but it did announce two new Apple Watch models and a brand new iPad Air 4. For the first time, Apple announced two new Apple Watches; one is the Apple Watch Series 6 will monitor blood oxygen levels and another is a new, more affordable version of its popular smartwatch. The company also updated the iPad Air with an iPad Pro-like design and includes Apple’s new A14 chipset. Apple also detailed its new Apple One subscription bundles and Fitness+ service.

Sony finally reveals the price and release date of the PS5

Sony has finally revealed the price and release date of the PlayStation 5. The regular model will cost $500 and the digital edition, which is almost same but does not come with a physical disk drive, costs $400. The PS5 will come out on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world will have to wait another week, until 19 November. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are aimed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PS5 is already up for pre-order in the US.

Donald Trump approves Oracle-TikTok deal

President Donald Trump said Saturday he has approved a deal between TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, Oracle, and Walmart that would avert a ban of the popular Chinese video-sharing app. TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, struck a deal with Oracle this week that would move the company’s headquarters to the US. ByteDance would retain majority ownership of the company, which would be called TikTok Global. Microsoft was in the race to acquire TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand but said ByteDance had rejected the offer.

Apple will launch its online store in India on Sep 23

Apple will launch its first online store in India on September 23, allowing consumers to buy Apple products directly from the company. Apple says the Indian online store will offer “Apple’s full range of products and support,” and that will include the new products announced this week. Currently, Apple relies on third-party players such as Amazon and Flipkart and offline retailers to sell its popular products in India. Of late, India has become extremely important for Apple.

Paytm app removed from the Google Play Store

For a few hours, the Paytm app was removed from Google Play store on Friday. Google accused Paytm of violating its policies on gambling before restoring it later in the day. Paytm is India’s most valuable startup with over 50 million users. Paytm’s flagship app competes with Google Pay in India.

