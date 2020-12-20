Week in Tech (Dec 14-20, 2020): Google’s multi-service outage, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refunds and more

Earlier this week, Google suffered global outage with Gmail, YouTube and major services went down for an hour

Google has had a bit of a busy week, as several Google services were down Monday morning. The outage severely disrupted Google’s core, services leaving millions of users without access to their data. In other news, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the much-hyped role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077”, earlier this week revealed that dissatisfied customers can seek refunds. The sci-fi game has suffered from serious performance issues and glitches on older generation consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. This week we have also learned that Microsoft is reportedly working on designing ARM chips for Surface PCs and servers.

Google suffers global outage

On Monday, Google’s core services went down for about an hour, taking down Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Docs, and most other Google services. Although services were restored, the global outage created a panic-like situation. Google later revealed that the issues were caused by an outage to its authentication platform. Google suffered its second outage on Tuesday, with its email service Gmail went down for two hours.

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store

In a surprise move, Sony removed the video game Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation store. The move shocked the industry, as for the first time a AAA game has been removed from the PlayStation Store citing quality issues. Since its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been facing criticism from gamers over bigs and drops in performance on old consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. On Monday, Cyberpunk’s Polish developer, CD Projekt, said it will offer consumers full refunds if they bought the game on older consoles and were unhappy with it. Cyberpunk 2077, which stars Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, is the biggest video game of the year.

Microsoft may be developing ARM chips for Surface PCs

Microsoft may have plans to use ARM-based chips to power its next-generation Surface PCs. According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft is working on its own ARM processors for its datacenter servers and some Surface PCs. It’s not 100 per cent clear what the company’s plans are. Given the tech giant shares deep relationships with Intel, AMD and Qualcomm, it’s not going to be easy to drop them in favour of its own ARM chips. Apple recently launched the first Macs that use the company’s M1 chips. Apple’s move to drop Intel and use custom-designed M1 chips for its Mac computers was long anticipated.

