scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Bihar polls

WeChat parent Tencent joins Trump ban fight to protect data

The court filing Monday marks the first time the Chinese company is publicly engaging in a legal battle that has so far successfully halted the Trump administration’s effort to limit the app’s use by U.S. customers.

By: Bloomberg | Updated: November 3, 2020 11:37:02 am
WeChat, WeChat app store ban, WeChat ban, WeChat US ban, WeChat app store US unban, US appealing WeChat app store ban, US appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store banThe US had earlier imposed a banon WeChat due to security reasons. (File Photo)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it will join a lawsuit that users of its WeChat app filed against the U.S. government, but only to ensure that proprietary business information is kept confidential.

The court filing Monday marks the first time the Chinese company is publicly engaging in a legal battle that has so far successfully halted the Trump administration’s effort to limit the app’s use by U.S. customers.

The judge presiding over the case is trying to decide whether to make public a document that was filed under seal — a proposal that Tencent had submitted to the U.S. to mitigate the administration’s concerns that WeChat is a threat to national security.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler solicited input from the WeChat users who sued, the Justice Department and Tencent about what information can now be made public.

A group called U.S. WeChat Users Alliance persuaded Beeler in September to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s restrictions on the app, but Tencent hasn’t brought its own legal action against the U.S. government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro price in india, iPhone 12 Pro features, iPhone 12 Pro specifications, iPhone 12 Pro first look,
Apple iPhone 12 Pro first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement