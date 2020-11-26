We ordered grocery via WhatsApp on JioMart; here’s what happened

I ordered products from JioMart using WhatsApp.

JioMart was first announced in January this year. The service was launched at a time when online grocery retailers started witnessing a massive demand due to coronavirus pandemic. In the months since, the pandemic has given a big boost to India’s digital sector and forced businesses to elevate online solutions for a smoother delivery to customers.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani claimed in July that JioMart had crossed 250,000 daily orders.

What is JioMart?

JioMart is an offline-to-online grocery service, which lets you order online after which the product is delivered from a nearby local Kirana store. The service was initially limited to select cities and is now regularly adding more locations. You can order fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged food, dairy items, household cleaning items and personal care products, among others.

How JioMart is different?

JioMart uses the ubiquitous WhatsApp messaging service to make it more convenient for you to order. You will get the order confirmation also on Whatsapp, one of the benefits of Facebook being an investor in Reliance. The platform offers free home delivery and there is no restriction of minimum order value, which is a plus point compared to the competition.

Since JioMart delivers product from a nearby store, it is much faster than most other services. There is also a “no questions asked return policy.”

What else? JioMart is offering discounts to attract more customers. If you order grocery on JioMart, you will get loyalty points, which you can avail later to get products at a cheaper price. But for this you need to be a RelianceOne member. JioMart says you will earn 1 point for every Rs 200 spent and value of every point is 0.70 paise. One can check for the total points by giving a missed call on 9212999888.

I ordered using WhatsApp and here’s what happened

So, I don’t have the JioMart app on the phone, and thought of ordering with the help of WhatsApp. I sent a “Hi” message on JioMart’s number, which is 88500 08000. The WhatsApp bot provided me with a link to the JioMart site. I selected a few products and placed an order.

At the time of placing the order, the company asks you to enter your address, phone number, your email id and name. So, the next time you order, you won’t even be required to sign in and the details will be saved. You will be asked to select the payment option. In this section, you will be able to check your RealianceOne Loyalty points when you order something for the second time and then you can immediately apply it to get a discount. Additionally, JioMart adds Rs 8.85 by default in your ROne loyalty account if you are a new customer. You get net banking, UPI, cash on delivery options to make payment.

If you are placing the order for the first time, then you will be asked to enter your WhatsApp number to get all the details on the messaging app. The site gives you an option saying “enable order updates and important info on WhatsApp.” (While you get every information on WhatsApp, you also have the option to sign-in on the site to check the order details.) Note that I didn’t get the WhatsApp option in the official JioMart app. This means that if you don’t download the app, you can still order by just using your WhatsApp number. Once you place the order, you will get a confirmation message on WhatsApp, email, and SMS.

The confirmation message that you get on WhatsApp is from a different JioMart number. It gives you details on Check order status, Item related query, Refund related query, and Switch accounts. The only issue is if you have any other query, then there is no option for that on WhatsApp. But, there is a number on the official site, on which you can call for all your queries.

When you ask for shipment details, you get a pdf file in return, including order id, date, status, payment method, customer name, item names and other details. I ordered two items that cost Rs 88.99 and the app said that I will get them in two days.

One can cancel the order using the same WhatsApp number.

In the future, as the company scales up operations and increase presence in other cities, the delivery time of the products is expected to be less than 1 hour and this might turn out to be JioMart’s USP in what is a crowded market already.

Currently, JioMart is available in over 200 cities, as per the company.

