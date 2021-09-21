We are trying to create images that are pure and real: Zeiss on the Vivo X70 series

“We can’t build an SLR into a smartphone camera… but what we can do is leverage hardware and software features in order to mimic and simulate the functionality of SLRs,” Dr. Ramona Ettig, Head of R&D Mobile Imaging Zeiss Consumer Products, explains to indianexpress.com how the company is leveraging the functionalities of real lenses and bringing it to the Vivo X70 series.

For Ettig, the focus has always been on how to create images that are as pure and as real as possible on a smartphone camera. But you also cannot mess around with physics and the truth that smartphone camera sensors are tiny. The best available solution then is to combine the hardware with the software in order to capture more depth of information through the lenses.

“You can’t leverage real physics, but you can take advantage of AI to analyse the situation and understand what is the background compared to the foreground in order to distinguish the purpose position,” she explained. “You can use AI tools to get to this information, or you could use three dimension sensors to get this kind of depth information if you cannot use just the physics.”

This is the second year in a row that Vivo has worked closely with renowned lens company Zeiss on its flagship smartphone series. “When you see a Zeiss logo, you can always expect that there’s an actual product inside,” Sebastian Doentgen, Head of Category Management and Marketing Zeiss Consumer Products, underlined the weight the Zeiss name carries.

Doentgen said at the ‘Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab’ engineers from both Vivo and Zeiss work together and create solutions that go into next-gen smartphones, beginning from the optical design to the software capabilities. Apart from Vivo, Zeiss has active partnerships with Nokia Mobile (HMD Global) and Sony Mobile.

For the first time, the flagship X70 Pro Plus comes with a new Vivo-designed image processor called Imaging Chip V1 that’s designed for better noise reduction in low-light video recording, as well as more efficient motion smoothing in video playback and gaming. “The “V1” AI imaging chip is Vivo’s first foray into an independent chip of this nature,” Nipun Marya, Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy, said about how this custom chip not only improves the imaging system and performance on the X70 Pro Plus but also fits in the overall product scheme for the company going forward.

The new phones will come with three more Zeiss-branded portrait filters inspired by classic Zeiss lenses: Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar. (Image credit: Vivo) The new phones will come with three more Zeiss-branded portrait filters inspired by classic Zeiss lenses: Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar. (Image credit: Vivo)

The image processor might not look like a big deal for some time but Marya said this is the first step for Vivo to increase its footprint in industrial design. The V1 chip had been in the works for two years and Zeiss had no role to play in the development of the imaging processor.

“Before we even go into testing and prototyping, we actually calculate that on a computer,” Ettig replied when asked about how Zeiss tests new camera features before putting them on a smartphone. “One of the major steps that we do is to simulate the system and understand what could be improved…we understand the optics behind it and see what light is doing in these systems. For low-light situations, for instance, what you want to improve is the light efficiency of the same light or the light that is available to get to the sensor.”

Similarly, the Zeiss team aggressively tested video features that finally made it to the Vivo phones. “The important thing about videography is that you can use the light on a very short timeframe and high frame rate in order to make videos so that you will be able to capture light very fast and only for a short amount of time-specific picture within the movie.”

The top-end X70 Pro Plus, which Vivo plans to launch in India on September 30 alongside the X70 Pro, is the world’s first smartphone to feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) across all four of its rear cameras. It includes a Zeiss-branded camera array: a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP gimbal-stabilised ultrawide, a 12MP telephoto, and an 8MP periscope telephoto. The phone has Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating, with the main camera has an SLR-grade high-transmittance glass lens to reduce chromatic aberration. “The gimbal is there to make sure the video performance is as perfect as possible without any noise,” she added.