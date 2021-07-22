Watch video: Self-driving taxis are now available in China’s Shenzhen

DeepRoute will become the first company in Shenzhen, China to allow citizens to board self driving taxis (Image source: Representational Image/ File)

Self-driving taxis are now available for hire in Shenzhen, China. The taxis are said to be equipped with latest technologies to allow the service to operate even in extreme weather conditions. The taxis will cover 100 stops over a distance of 200 KM in Shenzhen.

According to a report by http://www.china.org, the robotaxi program will be available to the public starting Monday. This will make DeepRoute which is a Shenzhen-based company, the first to provide this type of service in Shenzhen.

The Chinese tech metropolis of Shenzhen on Monday launched its first batch of 20 self-driving taxis, which autonomously cover a route of 200 kilometers. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/74EiR3YGYA — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 22, 2021

China is not the only place where self-driving cars are being tested for public. In fact, self-driving taxis were rolled out in Singapore back in 2016. Meanwhile in the US, companies like Ford, Google and Uber are working on perfecting this technology.

In the US, Argo AI, which is an autonomous vehicle startup backed by Ford and Volkswagen, will allow Lyft customers in Miami to board a robotaxi by the end of this year, according to a report by The Verge. This will mark the first time that Ford or Argo will allow the general public to go for a ride in their autonomous vehicles.

Google launched its self-driving car project in 2009, which is now known as Waymo. Uber which had an autonomous vehicle business of its own sold the same to Aurora Innovations, a San Francisco-based startup founded by the former head engineer of Google’s self-driving car project. According to a report by the Verge, Uber is said to invest $400 million in Aurora and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join the startup’s board of directors.