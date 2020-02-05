[Watch] This 1895 French classic film upgraded to 4K resolution

YouTuber upscales famous 1895 French classic film to 4K resolution at 60fps. (Image: screengrab of video uploaded by Denis Shiryanew) YouTuber upscales famous 1895 French classic film to 4K resolution at 60fps. (Image: screengrab of video uploaded by Denis Shiryanew)

It’s no secret that shooting a film in the past was a tiresome task and the cameras at the time didn’t have the capability that even our smartphones today can do. Modern TVs and Blu-ray players can upscale older videos to a higher resolution but an upscaled video doesn’t look as good as the native higher resolution video. However, a developer and YouTuber named Denis Shiryanew managed to do a really impressive upscaling job, which is currently receiving praise all over the internet.

Shirnaev upscaled a famous French short film from 1895 to 4K resolution at 60fps with the use of “several neural networks” to make it look like it was shot in recent times. The 50-second long clip titled “L’arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat” or “The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station” shows a train arriving at the Ciotat train station.

The classic masterpiece was made by Auguste and Louis Lumière, and it is considered as a prime product of its itme and technology. If you have not seen the film, check it out:

Shiryaev posted the upscaled video on Reddit. He wrote, “I have made 60 fps 4k version of 1896 movie ‘Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat’ with several neural networks.” You can check the upscaled video right here:

The difference between the two clips is clear as day. In the updated video, you can see details that weren’t visible before including a town in the distance and the details on people’s clothes. Shirnyaev also added audio to enhance the final effect and mentioned that he intends to attempt a colourised version of the film as well.

