Want to upload your music to Spotify and Apple Music? These distribution services for artists might do the trick

If you are a singer, rapper or a producer you may want to get your music out there for the world to listen to. Streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime are used by millions of people across India and around the world, and getting your content out there is essential to get legitimacy.

Thankfully there are a host of free and paid services that you can use to do just that. We have compiled a list of some of the best services you can use to do this.

Amuse is one of the only audio distribution platforms that offers a full fledged mobile app (Image source: Screenshots of app) Amuse is one of the only audio distribution platforms that offers a full fledged mobile app (Image source: Screenshots of app)

Amuse

Amuse is a great platform for users who want to upload music to major streaming platforms. Amuse is one of the only music distribution services that offers a fully loaded app that can be used to easily upload music in a matter of minutes. To top it off, there is a free plan which is pretty competent.

The free plan will allow you to release your music every four weeks. Users can release their projects as singles, EPs or albums depending on how many songs they wish to upload. The free plan will allow you 12 releases per year. You will get 100 per cent royalties from your music.

If you wish to upgrade there are two plans to choose from which will allow you to release your music quicker, grant you access to additional stores and no limit on releasing music.

Distrokid allows you to get your music out there for the world to see, quicker than most of its competitors (Image source : Screenshot of website) Distrokid allows you to get your music out there for the world to see, quicker than most of its competitors (Image source : Screenshot of website)

Distrokid

The service allows you to get your music out there for the world to see, quicker than most of its competitors. You will be able to distribute unlimited songs for an annual fee and get paid 100% of your royalties monthly.

Additionally the platform allows artists to make use of earning “splits” to route a portion of royalties to others and also distribute cover songs . Distrokid will distribute your music to over 150 partners.

As far as pricing is concerned, it starts at $19.99 every year for a single artist, with additional plans for two artists, and five to 100 artists.

Tunecore was one of the first music distribution services to enter the market, starting the business model in 2006 (Image source: Screenshots of website) Tunecore was one of the first music distribution services to enter the market, starting the business model in 2006 (Image source: Screenshots of website)

Tunecore

Tunecore was one of the first music distribution services to enter the market, starting the business model in 2006. The service allows artists to keep 100% of their royalties for an annual fee.

In addition to music distribution to over 150 digital stores, the service provides its users with comprehensive sales data, and as value-added services: social media promotion and music publishing administration.

You can distribute your music via Tunecore starting at $29.99 for their first year and $49.99 each following year for a full album, and $9.99 a year for a single.

RouteNote offers free distribution services for 15 per cent of revenues (Screenshots of website) RouteNote offers free distribution services for 15 per cent of revenues (Screenshots of website)

RouteNote

RouteNote offers free distribution services for 15 per cent of revenues. Additionally there is also a premium paid plan which allows artists to keep 100 per cent of all royalties.

While using the service, you will get the option to upload your music to most of the streaming services. Additionally you will get access to direct selling services from RouteNote’s plans, as well as referral rewards, data and reporting on streaming and sales, and inclusion and IDs for Youtube Music Network and Soundcloud.

Pricing starts at $0, with a 15 per cent cut off any royalties earned as well as two other annual pricing options.

CD Baby will allow you to upload your music to a massive network of over 150 stores (Screenshots of website) CD Baby will allow you to upload your music to a massive network of over 150 stores (Screenshots of website)

CD Baby

CD Baby will allow you to upload your music to a massive network of over 150 stores . The platform offers a suite of features, most of which are all under the CD Baby brand.

If you decide to use the service, you do not need to pay annual fees but would rather need to pay for every single or album which you upload. You will also get a package of features depending on the plan you choose.

You will get paid 100 per cent of royalties weekly. CD Baby offers digital distribution, streaming, and physical distribution via CDs and vinyl, as well. The service allows for Cover song licensing and income boosting features such as professional publishing administration and social video monetization, are available

Finally, the company also offers marketing tools all integrated under the CD Baby brand. Pricing starts at $9.95 per single and $49 per album, with a higher pricing tier for more packaged features.