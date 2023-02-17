Want to shoot portrait photographs the Hasselblad way? Get a OnePlus 11 5G!

When it comes to cameras on most phones, the talk is generally about numbers – the number of cameras, the number of megapixels and so on. But the cameras on OnePlus flagships are a very different kettle of photographic fish. The Never Settling brand has taken a very different route to photography on its phones, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks by focusing as much on features as on camera hardware. A major step in this direction is its partnership with legendary phone brand, Hasselblad. And with the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus-Hasselblad combo has taken phone photography to a new level.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes stacked with some of the most powerful sensors you can find in the market right now. Each of three cameras on its back would be good enough to be the main sensor on many phones. The biggest of these is the 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, which is 1/1.56 inches and sports a large f/1.8 aperture, as well as OIS. This is the go-to snapper for most snaps, especially in low light and backlit conditions. If you are looking to capture a wider picture, then there is a 48 megapixel ultrawide sensor, which is again a large one at ½ inches and has a field of view of 115 degrees. It also doubles up as a macro sensor, letting you take snaps of subjects from as little as a few inches and still get remarkably clear shots. What’s more, the ultrawide sensor also comes with autofocus, letting you focus on specific areas in the terrain, even while capturing a lot of detail.

The biggest star of the OnePlus 11 camera show, however, is perhaps the 32 megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor, which OnePlus calls the Tele Portrait sensor. This is because the 1/1.74 inches sensor (large for a telephoto in a phone) with a f/2.0 aperture, comes with a 2x optical zoom, and also with Hasselblad’s special portrait photography expertise. It has actually been benchmarked to deliver portraits that can match those that can be taken by a proper Hasselblad camera with XCD 30 mm and 65 mm lenses. The result is portrait images that seem as if they have come out of a DSLR with well outlined subjects, natural bokeh, and even beautiful light flare effects.

Making every picture taken by the OnePlus 11 5G is also OnePlus and Hasselblad’s improved Natural Color Calibration and their industry-leading colour science, which ensures the colours you see in the images are as natural as can be. In addition to the cameras, the OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with a special “13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identifying.” This sensor makes a wider spectral analysis of light while taking photographs, spotting and removing colour-bias caused by surrounding light, especially when the subject, foreground and background have similar colours. This special sensor spots differences between the colours and reproduces them accurately in photographs, while keeping an eye on the white balance as well. Images with over a billion colours look amazing and 0-bit imagery reduces banding for richer colours. Colours have never looked so real and yet so good.

And if you wish to experiment with colours, the OnePlus 11 5G also comes with three exclusive colour styles, apart from an array of effects and tweaks. These have been specially developed for the OnePlus 11 5G by Hasselblad ambassadors. Yin Chao has developed Serenity for portrait images, Ben Thomas has come out with Radiance for humanity and cultural photography, and David Pesken’s Emerald is for those who want to capture landscapes or wide shots.

The DOL-HDR technology of the phone’s Sony IMX890 image sensor ensures that videos shot on the OnePlus 11 5G are outstanding as well, with sharp focus, vibrant colours and high contrast. The AI Highlight Video Mode allows the phone to capture HDR videos even in low-light conditions and balances contrasts across the subject, background and foreground, while removing problems associated with short/long exposure.

That portrait mode, that colour science, those amazing sensors, all the touches of Hasselblad (including an orange shutter button), and much more, all combined with top notch hardware and software make the OnePlus 11 5G THE camera phone of the year. It is one of a kind with its blend of flagship photography hardware combined with legendary Hasselblad expertise. Or should we say: OnePlus of a kind?