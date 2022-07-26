Want to be a part of the OnePlus 10T launch première in India? Register now!

July 26, 2022 6:44:20 pm
From the global technology brand that believes in the motto “Never Settle” comes an event that promises to be an experience to remember for its community of users and fans in India. Ahead of the much-awaited OnePlus 10T 5G global launch on 3rd August, at Gotham Hall in New York City, OnePlus has announced an all-exclusive launch premiere in India.
Hosting an in-person launch screening for the first time in three years, OnePlus is pulling out all the stops for their fans to join in on the celebrations at the ‘OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première’, on 3rd August 2022, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.
What can fans expect:
As a brand, OnePlus has thrived on engaging with its worldwide community of users, cultivating strong bonds and growing together. At the all-exclusive launch, the OnePlus Community will be the first to try out the latest OnePlus 10T 5G in the experience zones at the venue and even pre-order the device at the event.
All fans in attendance at the one-of-a-kind event will also receive a gift hamper full of exciting OnePlus merchandise. Over 1000 attendees can experience the screening, and stand a chance to win their very own OnePlus 10T 5G, besides other exclusive OnePlus goodies.
Subscriber Only Stories
How to register for tickets:
Remember, there are limited tickets up for grabs during the 24-hour ticket sale starting 25th July 2022, where OnePlus fans can get their hands on it at Re. 1. Once registered, users will receive a link with a unique invite code on the registered email ID. Using this unique code, the registered users will be able to purchase the Re 1 ticket and confirm their attendance at the event.
Registrations open now – https://www.oneplus.in/launch/10t
RCC members can book their spot at the première by registering on the RCC Platform starting 11 am on 27th July 2022.
Eager fans can also click the ‘Notify Me’ on Amazon.in, to be in the loop for further information on the OnePlus 10T 5G:
The exclusive event is yet another feather in the cap for OnePlus, which has consistently believed in challenging conventional concepts of technology, creating exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Opinion | It's time to treat Covid as any other diseasePremium
HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Latest News
Over 3,600 sites identified for creation, restoration of waterbodies in Karnataka: Union minister
Watch: Girl attacked by spider monkeys in Mexican zoo
Explained: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?
‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after being detained
Amazon Prime Video gets visual revamp: All new changes to the interface
No, my modesty is not outraged by Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a meal at Indian restaurant in London, pose with chef. See photo
Delhi cops on the lookout for ‘ectomorph’ body type to identify snatchers; know about other kinds
Amazon Prime video is updating its user interface; Here is what’s new
Ratna Pathak Shah is worried India is turning into Saudi Arabia: ‘We are becoming conservative, superstitious’
FIFA wants 25% eminent player representation in AIFF’s executive committee
‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’: AICC warns Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over his Vokkaligas remarks