Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Want to be a part of the OnePlus 10T launch première in India? Register now!

Ahead of the much-awaited OnePlus 10T 5G global launch on 3rd August, at Gotham Hall in New York City, OnePlus has announced an all-exclusive launch premiere in India.


July 26, 2022 6:44:20 pm
Remember, there are limited tickets up for grabs during the 24-hour ticket sale starting 25th July 2022, where OnePlus fans can get their hands on it at Re. 1. (Image credit: OnePlus)

From the global technology brand that believes in the motto “Never Settle” comes an event that promises to be an experience to remember for its community of users and fans in India. Ahead of the much-awaited OnePlus 10T 5G global launch on 3rd August, at Gotham Hall in New York City, OnePlus has announced an all-exclusive launch premiere in India.

Hosting an in-person launch screening for the first time in three years, OnePlus is pulling out all the stops for their fans to join in on the celebrations at the ‘OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première’, on 3rd August 2022, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

What can fans expect:
As a brand, OnePlus has thrived on engaging with its worldwide community of users, cultivating strong bonds and growing together. At the all-exclusive launch, the OnePlus Community will be the first to try out the latest OnePlus 10T 5G in the experience zones at the venue and even pre-order the device at the event.

All fans in attendance at the one-of-a-kind event will also receive a gift hamper full of exciting OnePlus merchandise. Over 1000 attendees can experience the screening, and stand a chance to win their very own OnePlus 10T 5G, besides other exclusive OnePlus goodies.

How to register for tickets:
Remember, there are limited tickets up for grabs during the 24-hour ticket sale starting 25th July 2022, where OnePlus fans can get their hands on it at Re. 1. Once registered, users will receive a link with a unique invite code on the registered email ID. Using this unique code, the registered users will be able to purchase the Re 1 ticket and confirm their attendance at the event.

Registrations open now – https://www.oneplus.in/launch/10t

RCC members can book their spot at the première by registering on the RCC Platform starting 11 am on 27th July 2022.

Eager fans can also click the ‘Notify Me’ on Amazon.in, to be in the loop for further information on the OnePlus 10T 5G:

The exclusive event is yet another feather in the cap for OnePlus, which has consistently believed in challenging conventional concepts of technology, creating exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware.

