Walt Mossberg quits Facebook, Messenger and Instagram: Here’s why

Renowned tech journalist Walt Mossberg has said he is quitting Facebook as well as Messenger. He added that he has already quit Facebook-owned Instagram and deleted the app.

Mossberg took to Twitter to announce that the decision to quit Facebook is personal and is not aimed at sparking some “dump-Facebook movement”. He said that people who wish to talk to him can Direct Message him on Twitter.

The Recode, The Verge, and Wall Street Journal writer added that after having used Facebook for almost 12 years, he will be deactivating his Facebook as well as Messenger accounts by the end of this year and also delete these apps from his phone.

In addition, Mossberg put out a Facebook post in which he said that he may resume using the platform if it becomes “effectively regulated”.

“I am hardly the first person to quit Facebook and I am not urging anyone else to do so, or trying to spark some dump-Facebook movement. Nor am I judging anyone who remains, or everyone who works there. I know some Facebook employees, and I like and admire them, personally,” reads his Facebook post.

1/ Some personal news: I’ve decided to quit Facebook around the end of the year. I am doing this – after being on Facebook for nearly 12 years – because my own values and the policies and actions of Facebook have diverged to the point where I’m no longer comfortable there. — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) December 17, 2018

2/ I am also quitting Facebook-owned Instagram and Messenger. I will remain on Twitter, and will continue to communicate via iMessage, email and SMS text with those who have my email address and/or phone number. Obviously, people who follow me here can also reach me via DM. — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) December 17, 2018

3/ I am hardly the first person to quit Facebook and I am not urging anyone else to do so, or trying to spark some dump-Facebook movement. Nor am I judging anyone who remains, or everyone who works there. This is just a personal decision about where online I wish to participate. — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) December 17, 2018

Even though Mossberg insisted this was a personal choice, the move comes at a time when Facebook is struggling with ensuring privacy of data of its users.

Ever since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has been under scrutiny in several countries including India for the ways it handles users’ personal data.

Facebook, which is one of the largest social media platforms worldwide, suffered one of the biggest leaks when it was reported that data collected from over 80 million users without their consent was used to potentially swing voters in the US elections and other campaigns by a firm called Cambridge Analytica.

Earlier this year, Facebook admitted that data of nearly all its 2 billion users was possibly scraped and accessed by malicious actors.

More recently, Facebook revealed last week that is has discovered a bug that affected close to seven million users, exposing their photos to app developers.

Facebook has come under scanner over its handling of user privacy and how it has tried to manage the crisis. When the Cambridge Analytica scandal first came to light, a #DeleteFacebook movement had also started.

Incidentally, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton had tweeted at the time, saying it was time to delete Facebook. It was later reported that both WhatsApp founders Acton and later Jan Koum had left Facebook after tensions and disagreements over the future directions of the messaging app with Mark Zuckerberg.