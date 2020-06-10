Vu launches four new 4K Ultra television in India; price starts at Rs 25,999 (Image: Vu Televisions) Vu launches four new 4K Ultra television in India; price starts at Rs 25,999 (Image: Vu Televisions)

The television industry is getting extremely competitive in India with many tech giants entering the space. Realme recently launched its first smart TV series in the country and now OnePlus and Oppo announced their entry into space. Besides the new players, the old ones are trying their best to further strengthen their hold and with the same aim Vu Televisions launched four new smart TVs in India today with a price starting at Rs 25,999 and going up to Rs 48,999.

The key highlight of the new smart TV lineup from Vu is the display. The smart TVs pack features such as Ultra-edge 4K display with 40 per cent enhanced brightness, backlight controller, upbeat surround sound, pro-picture calibration, and parental block. The new range of Vu 4K Ultra television series includes a 43-inch model, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 43-inch of Vu 4K Ultra television is priced at Rs 25,999 while the 65-inch is priced at Rs 48,999.

Vu is a well-known brand in the smart TV space and speaking to indianexpress.com Devita Saraf said that the company has done quite well even during the lockdown. Sharing some numbers Saraf said that the company sold 50,000 4K TVs in the month of May despite the pandemic. She added that Vu has served 10,000 customers during lockdown with customer case executives working round the clock to ensure that complaints related to installations, repair, software issues and others are resolved in a timely manner.

Speaking about the latest product launch Saraf said, “in the last one month Vu has emerged as the #1 television brand in India. We have sold over 50,000 television sets in May. This just goes to prove that our product quality, innovations, features and customer service are unmatched. Our new 4K Ultra TV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers who of working from home, binge-watching, and looking at television as an entertainment source for the entire family.”

The latest Vu Ultra 4K series comes with an Ultra-edge 4K display that the company claims enhances 40 per cent brightness level to avail the best viewing experience even in daylight. Vu says that this feature was added “keeping in mind that during the lockdown people will be watching TV during the daytime. A high-performance special optical film that controls the amount of light entering through the backlight LEDs, increases the viewing angle through its wide reflection.”

Vu Ultra 4K TV also comes with a new feature called Pro Picture Calibration that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range and host of other technical features.

Other features like Upbeat Surround sound feature ensures that the viewer gets the best immersive experience of a stadium right inside the home. Additionally, with Parental Block, the company wants to allow parents to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.

