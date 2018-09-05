VU 100-inch 4K HDR smart TV launched in India for Rs 20 Lakh

For those who care, Vu 100 TV weighs 104kgs and it’s not ideally suited for wall-mounting. Those interested can walk into Vu store and book one right away. For those who care, Vu 100 TV weighs 104kgs and it’s not ideally suited for wall-mounting. Those interested can walk into Vu store and book one right away.

Popular television brand VU has just launched a new 100-inch TV in India. The smart TV model known as VU 100 supports 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR for a premium viewing experience. The company claims that this is the world’s first 100-inch 4k LED TV. The mammoth A+ grade IPS panel claims to reproduce 2.5 billion colours. It is backed by 2000 watts of sound, though the company hasn’t specified the RMS numbers for sound output. The TV manages to provide a good surround sound experience courtesy of inbuilt 8 Dolby certified JBL speakers and woofer.

The TV comes equipped with 2.5GB RAM along with 16GB internal storage. It runs on official Android Oreo OS, again a first – according to VU. It is powered by a quad-core CPU along with a GPU capable of crunching 3D games. The company hasn’t specified the make or model of the chipset used. The VU 100 responds to voice commands through the bundled remote control and can also communicate with other smart devices in the house. The VU 100 also supports two way Bluetooth connectivity to connect wirelessly with most Bluetooth enabled devices.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the TV has 3 HDMI 2.0 ports that support the 4K resolution and 2 USB 3.0 ports. For audio enthusiasts, it also has an optical out port if the integrated JBL soundbar with eight speakers is not good enough for them. For those who care, the TV weighs 104kgs and it’s not ideally suited for wall-mounting. Those interested can walk into Vu store and book one right away. The TV is priced at Rs 20 lakh with a 1-year warranty and is currently available only at Vu official stores. However, the company is planning to make them available at partner stores.

VU sold their millionth TV this August. Devita Saraf, CEO of Vu said that the company moved from a 95cr company 3 years ago to a 750cr company this year.

