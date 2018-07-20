Vodafone’s Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.8GB data, unlimited voice calls

Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge offer competes with Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan, which comes with similar benefits. Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge offer competes with Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan, which comes with similar benefits.

In a move to counter Reliance Jio, Vodafone has revised its Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan for select users to offer 2.8GB daily data. The plan also bundles unlimited voice calls and the validity is 84 days, as per a TelecomTalk report. This means, users can avail a total of 235.2GB data as well as unlimited calls for 84 days under this plan. The report notes that SMS benefits are not included in Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge offer. For some Vodafone customers, the same Rs 458 plan is available for Rs 398. The benefits also vary for different users. For instance, 100 daily SMS benefit is showing up for some users who recharge with Rs 458.

Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge offer competes with Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan, which comes with similar benefits. Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB daily data, unlimited local and STD calls, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as 100 local/national SMS per day for 82 days. Reliance Jio has similar plans of Rs 448 and Rs 449 that give users 2GB data per day and 1.5GB daily data respectively. The validity is 84 days and 91 days respectively.

Vodafone recently upgraded its Rs 199 prepaid plan to offer 2.8GB data per day, compared to 1.4GB daily data previously. The validity is 28 days. This was first reported by TelecomTalk. The catch, though, is that this plan is currently available only to select Vodafone users. Vodafone’s Rs 199 recharge plan also gives users unlimited call benefits, with a daily voice calling cap of 250 minutes, and a cap of 1000 minutes over a week.

However, do note that subscribers who do not reside in circles covered by Vodafone’s 4G services will not be eligible for the upgraded benefits of the company’s Rs 199 plan. This means that prepaid users from the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle, as well as the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles, will not get 2.8GB data per day from the Rs 199 plan. For these circles, the Rs 199 plan will continue to offer 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS.

