Vodafone unveils Rs 159 prepaid recharge offer with 28GB data, unlimited calling

Vodafone has unveiled a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 159 to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan. Vodafone’s new pack will also compete against Rs 149 prepaid plan offered by Airtel. Vodafone has unveiled a new prepaid recharge offer of Rs 159 to counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan. This was reported by Telecom Talk.

Vodafone’s new pack will also compete against Rs 149 prepaid plan offered by Airtel. As per the report, Vodafone’s plan has been introduced as an open market plan and is available across all its circles. It offers users data as well as calling and SMS benefits.

Vodafone’s Rs 159 prepaid plan will offer its users can avail 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days. This means customers will get a total of 28GB data under this plan. Do note that the voice calling benefits comes with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. In addition, there is also Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period. In some circles, users will get 100 SMS for the entire validity period.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan gives users 1.5GB data per day for 28 days or 42GB data in all for the entire validity period. The plans also bundles unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Airtel’s Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

