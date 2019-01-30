Vodafone’s Rs 154 plan for 180 days, full talktime plans at Rs 100 and Rs 500

Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers: Vodafone has a new bonus recharge pack of Rs 154 with voice calling benefits with a validity of 180 days. However, this Rs 154 prepaid pack does not offer any data and the voice calling is limited to night minutes. The advantage here is the 180 days validity of the pack, which is nearly six months long. The Vodafone Rs 154 prepaid pack appears to be live on app and the website.

According to the pack details, Vodafone is offering 600 local Onnet night minutes in this pack. This means the pack is limited to night calls only for Vodafone to Vodafone numbers.

While the validity of the pack is longer than what one sees in recharges under Rs 200, talktime offered is limited. The night calls apply from 12 am to 6 am, according to the terms and conditions.

In contrast, Vodafone recently introduced another bonus card pack, which has a price of Rs 189 and this one comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. However, the validity is limited to just 22 days and there is no data in the pack.

For those who want data and unlimited calls on their Vodafone prepaid, the company has better prepaid plan at Rs 199. This plans comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The pack also offers 1.5 GB of 4G/3G data per day and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days. There’s also access to the Vodafone Play App, which can be downloaded for accessing live TV, movies, etc.

Vodafone full talktime prepaid packs of Rs 500, Rs 100

Vodafone has also launched packs with full talktime starting at Rs 100 and Rs 500, though these are not showing for the Delhi NCR circle. The Rs 100 and Rs 500 packs are live for Mumbai. For the Rs 500 pack, Vodafone shows full Talktime with outgoing validity of 84 days.

The Rs 100 plan has full Talktime worth the amount and comes with an outgoing validity of 28 days. There is also a Rs 50 and Rs 10 prepaid talktime pack, though these do not have full talktime for the value.

In Delhi only Rs 10, Rs 1000 and Rs 5000 prepaid talktime are showing. The Rs 1000 and Rs 5000 packs have full year validity of Rs 356 days. The Rs 10 talktime plan shows no outgoing validity, while the Rs 50 plan has validity of 28 days.