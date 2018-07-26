Vodafone’s new Rs 47 prepaid plan offers 125 minutes of voice calls, 500MB data

Vodafone with this new tariff plan seems to be targetting the Rs 49 tariff plan from Reliance Jio. Vodafone with this new tariff plan seems to be targetting the Rs 49 tariff plan from Reliance Jio.

Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 47 prepaid tariff plan in the Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles. According to a report by TelecomTalk, the new plan offers its users 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling benefits, along with 50 local and national SMS free and 500MB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days.

The report further states, the tariff plan can only be activated via the balance deduction mode. A similar tariff plan from Vodafone is available in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh circles for Rs 48.

Vodafone with this new tariff plan seems to be targeting the Rs 49 tariff plan Reliance Jio offers its JioPhone users. In comparison, the Rs 49 plan from Reliance Jio offers its customers 1GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calling benefits and 50 SMS free per day with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, Reliance Jio users also get a complimentary subscription to all of the company’s apps.

Bharti Airtel also has a similar tariff offering priced at Rs 47, under which users get 150 minutes of local, STD, and national roaming calls, 50 local and national SMS, and 500MB of 3G/4G data.

Vodafone has recent updated both postpaid and prepaid plan offering customers a lot more benefits for the same price. They recently revised the Rs 458 prepaid plan to offer 2.8GB of daily data along with unlimited local and STD calling benefits with a validity of 84 days. Earlier the plan offered 1.4GB of data with unlimited calling for 84 days.

