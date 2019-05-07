Vodafone will deliver 4G SIM at home with Rs 249 first recharge: Here’s how it works

Vodafone India has launched free home delivery service for its 4G prepaid SIM cards to new subscribers. The move comes as both Airtel and Vodafone face increasing pressure from Reliance Jio, which caused a price disruption in the Indian market with its daily data and free call offers. Jio has already crossed 300 million customers, though thanks to the Idea merger, Vodafone-Idea has the biggest subscriber base in India.

Vodafone customers can opt for the new Rs 249 as their first recharge, and claim the free home delivery of their 4G SIM. The company will be hoping to gain new customers by giving them the convenience of free home delivery.

Coming to the Rs 249 recharge, this will provide 1.5GB of 4G data per day along with free local and STD calls bundled in the plan. This will include national roaming and free local and national SMS. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

How to get home delivery of new Vodafone SIM

To buy a new 4G SIM, users need to go to Vodafone India’s website, click on New Connection, under Buy Prepaid option, they need to select New Number or MNP. If the user selects New Number, the website will show you some new numbers to choose from. In case the user opts for MNP, then they will need to enter their number for porting to Vodafone.

After this, users will need to fill their details such as name, contact number, email, postal address, etc and they will be required to pay the amount for the recharge. Remember, Rs 249 as the first recharge is needed to claim this offer.

The new SIM will be delivered to the customer at their desired address on successful verification. However, it must be noted that a number can only be ported to a new network on completion of 90 days on the current network.