Vodafone unveils Har Recharge pe Inaam offer for rewards on every prepaid recharge

Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Offer: Vodafone has unveiled new “Har Recharge Pe Inaam” (HRPI) offer under its Rewards program for prepaid subscribers. Under the offer, Vodafone prepaid subscribers can avail rewards at every recharge irrespective of the denomination. After a recharge is done, the reward needs to be redeemed within the next 72 hours or else it will lapse.

The rewards listed under Vodafone’s limited period offer includes unlimited calls, extra data, cashback, free SMS, Caller Tune (CT) or Missed Call Intimation (MCI). Do note that the rewards will be offered over and above the value for which recharge has been done.

All prepaid recharge done through retailers, Vodafone’s website, My Vodafone app, as well as, any other third-party app or site will be eligible for “Har Recharge Pe Inaam” offer. Users can do multiple recharges as well to avail multiple rewards. As per the Vodafone’s website, the rewards will be credited to a user’s account within 34 hours of getting the USSD code.

Vodafone Har Recharge Pe Inaam offer: How to avail rewards

• Do a prepaid recharge through retailers, Vodafone’s website, My Vodafone app or any other third-party app or site.

• Upon every successful recharge, users will need to send an SMS alert to dial USSD short code*999#

• Open My Vodafone app and click on My Rewards section to avail the benefits.

• To reiterate, the rewards need to be claimed within 72 hours of recharge. Prepaid recharge of any denomination will be eligible for the rewards program.

• Users can make multiple recharge or recharge more than once as well to claim multiple rewards.