Vodafone’s new Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan offers 12GB data, unlimited calling for 365 days

Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plan, Offers: Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan in India with long-term validity. The prepaid plan costs Rs 999 and offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day and 12GB of data with a validity of 365 days.

The prepaid recharge plan — first spotted by Telecom Talk — does not offer daily data usage like Vodafone’s Rs 1,699 pack, which offers 1GB 4G data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 national SMS per day.

Vodafone’s Rs 999 prepaid plan only offers 12GB of data for the whole year which does not get renewed. Also, there is no talk time benefit with the plan, however, users can make unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 national SMS daily throughout the validity of 365 days.

It should be noted that the new prepaid recharge plan is active only in Punjab circle. The pack is similar to the Airtel’s Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan which offers 12GB of data along with with SMS and voice calling benefits.

Vodafone’s Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan focuses on users who do not need mobile data but want calling and SMS benefits. Earlier, Vodafone launched a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 16.

Titled ‘Filmy Recharge’, Vodafone’s Rs 16 prepaid pack offers 1GB data for 24 hours. This pack does not bundle any calling or SMS benefits. It is targetted at users who need data after they have exhausted the data limit on their existing tariff pack.