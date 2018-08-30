Vodafone launches Rs 597 plan with 168 days validity to take on Airtel and Jio

Vodafone Rs 597 plan is likely to compete directly with Airtel’s Rs 597 plan. The new Vodafone Rs 597 plan comes with a validity of up to 168 days. Vodafone Rs 597 plan is likely to compete directly with Airtel’s Rs 597 plan. The new Vodafone Rs 597 plan comes with a validity of up to 168 days.

Vodafone has announced a new Rs 597 plan, which will compete directly with Airtel’s Rs 597 plan. The new Vodafone Rs 597 plan comes with a validity of up to 168 days. However, it does differ from the Airtel Rs 597 plan as far as validity for smartphone and feature phone users are concerned.

In terms of benefits, the all-new Vodafone Rs 597 recharge offers 10GB of high-speed 4G data, 100 SMS daily and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. This plan has a validity of 112 days for smartphone users. Meanwhile, for feature phone users, the same plan remains valid for 168 days.

Vodafone’s Rs 597 plan has an FUP of 250 minutes per day on unlimited calls, in addition to 1,000 minutes per week. What’s more, voice calling is limited to 100 unique numbers within the stipulated period. The plan is valid in all 4G circles across India and is available for purchase on Vodafone’s app and website.

Airtel Rs 597 plan, on the other hand, offers 10GB data, 100 SMS daily and unlimited calling without any kind of FUP limit for 168 days. However, these benefits are limited to smartphone users. The scheme is available only in select circles.

Both, Airtel and Vodafone’s Rs 597 plans will be up against Jio’s Rs 999 plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS daily. However, the Jio plan comes with a validity of 90 days and offers 60GB of 4G data.

