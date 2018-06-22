Vodafone revamps Rs 399, Rs 499 postpaid plans with extra data, free Amazon Prime

Vodafone Rs 399, Rs 499 postpaid plans now offer 40GB and 75GB extra data, free Amazon Prime membership. Vodafone Rs 399, Rs 499 postpaid plans now offer 40GB and 75GB extra data, free Amazon Prime membership.

Vodafone has revamped its two base postpaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499 with extra data and free Amazon Prime membership. The new Vodafone post plans are available on the official website and also listed on the app. Vodafone has renamed the Rs 399 RED plan as Rs 399 Entertainment, while the Rs 499 RED plan is now called Rs 499 Entertainment+. Both plans have more data along with unlimited calling benefits. Vodafone had revamped these plans in February this year with 10GB extra data on both Rs 399 and Rs 499. But the new plans come with more benefits for users.

The Vodafone Rs 399 Entertainment plan now comes with 40GB of data in comparison to the 20GB data offered earlier. The plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS free daily (Local, national roaming and STD) and incoming and outgoing free. The plan also supports data carry over benefits up to 200GB. So if you have some data left out of the 40GB data quota, it will be added to the next month’s billing cycle, though the maximum limit for rollover is 200GB. Airtel also provides a similar option in its postpaid plans for customers with 200GB as data rollover limit.

Vodafone Rs 499 Entertainment plus plan now comes with 75GB of data, instead of the 30GB data that was being offered earlier. The plan includes unlimited calling on national roaming and local. The plan also includes 100 SMS free per day. Vodafone has also included free access to Vodafone Play for 12 months, though the regular price is Rs 499 for the year. It also includes Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 free for 12 months. There’s also device protection worth Rs 3000 for free in this plan. Vodafone is also promising coupons worth Rs 499 for every month with this plan.

With the Rs 399 Entertainment plan, Vodafone Play subscription is free for 12 months, there’s Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for 12 months as well. Vodafone will also give customers coupons worth Rs 399 for every month as part of this postpaid plan. Earlier the Vodafone Rs 399 plan and Rs 499 plan did not include free Amazon Prime membership for customers.

