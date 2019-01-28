Vodafone Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid recharge plans now offer 1.6GB of daily data

Vodafone just updated its prepaid plans worth Rs 209 and Rs 479 to increases the daily data limit by 100 MB. Instead of the previously offered 1.5 GB 4G/3G data daily, Vodafone is offering its users 1.6 GB data per day.

Apart from same data benefits, both the plans offer unlimited locals, STD and roaming calls within India along with 100 SMS per day. The validity for Rs 209 plan is 28 days while Rs 479 plan works for 84 days.

The telecom company converted the already existing 1.5 GB daily data plans to 1.6 GB data per day. However, the company did not revise Rs 529 plan which continues to offer 1.5GB data daily for 90 days.

Vodafone used to offer 1.4 GB daily data with its Rs 199 and Rs 459 prepaid plans but recently it made changes to these plans and started providing 1.5 GB daily data. The company thus updated the Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plans to provide 1.6 GB daily data limit. New plans of Vodafone will be available in all circles where the telecom company provides 4G services.

Vodafone’s competitor Jio offers 2 GB 4G data per day for Rs 448 with a validity of 84 days. Jio also offers 2 GB data daily for 28 days at a price of Rs 198. Both of these plans offer unlimited locals, STD and roaming calls within India along with 100 SMS per day.

Airtel, on the other hand, offers 1.5 GB data daily for Rs 199 for 28 days. For Rs 399 Airtel offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days. For higher daily data limit, an Airtel user needs to recharge with Rs 448 prepaid plan which gives 1.5 GB data per day for 82 days. These plans also have the same call and SMS benefits as Jio and Vodafone.