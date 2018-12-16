Vodafone revises Rs 199, Rs 399 prepaid plans; adds 100MB daily data

Vodafone appears to have revamped its Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid combo plans, according to TelecomTalk. The report indicates that select prepaid users subscribing to these plans will receive 100MB of additional data every day under the upgraded plans. The FUP limits and calling benefits, though, remain unchanged.

According to the new plans, users will now receive 1.5GB data per day for the Rs 199/Rs 399 plans, instead of the 1.4GB data that would be credited previously. While the Rs 199 plan is a monthly prepaid pack, valid for 28 days, the Rs 399 plan comes with 70 days validity. Besides, users will receive 100 SMS per day besides unlimited local/STD calling, even on roaming. Effectively, users will receive total data benefits of 42GB under the new Rs 199 plan, up from 39.2GB data. The changes to the Rs 399 prepaid plan mean that Vodafone prepaid users will receive 105GB data, instead of the 98GB data from the older plan.

Under both plans, users should note that unlimited talktime comes with daily and weekly limits. On a daily basis, Vodafone prepaid subscribers will be limited to 250 minutes talktime, while the weekly talktime cap is extended to 1000 minutes. If these are exceeded, the calls will be charged at 1.2p/s. Similarly, the data cap does not factor in FUP speeds, as Vodafone will charge users at 50p/MB once the daily data limit is exceeded.

This revamp comes soon after Airtel also changed some of its prepaid plans, to offer 1.5GB data per day instead of 1.4GB data. Both telcos offer similar benefits under their Rs 199 plans, though Airtel provides FUP speed limits of up to 64Kbps. Reliance Jio also features a Rs 195 plan that offers 1.5GB daily data.