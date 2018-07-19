Vodafone rivals Jio, new Rs 199 prepaid plan now offers 2.8GB data per day

Vodafone has upgraded its Rs 199 prepaid plan, to now offer 2.8GB data per day. Vodafone has upgraded its Rs 199 prepaid plan, to now offer 2.8GB data per day.

Vodafone has upgraded its Rs 199 prepaid plan, to now offer 2.8GB data per day. This was first reported by TelecomTalk, which has seen the plan upgrade from its regular offering of 1.4GB data per day. This effectively doubles the data benefits under the plan, and will contest Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid pack, that only offers 2GB of data per day.

As per the new Rs 199 plan, Vodafone prepaid subscribers will continue to receive the same unlimited call benefits, but will not be able to send free SMS. Under this plan, users will receive a daily voice calling cap of 250 minutes, and a cap of 1000 minutes over a week. In terms of overall data benefits, the new Rs 199 plan offers 78.4GB data over its 28 day validity period, compared to the 39.2GB that was available earlier. These will also come with daily and weekly FUP limits.

The catch, though, is that this plan is currently available only to select Vodafone users. In addition, those subscribers who do not reside in circles covered by Vodafone’s 4G services will not be eligible for these benefits. This means that prepaid users from the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle, as well as the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles, will not get 2.8GB data per day from the Rs 199 plan. For these cases, the Rs 199 plan will continue to offer 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS.

In comparison, Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day over 28 days, with 100 daily SMS free and unlimited voice calls. At the same tariff, Airtel offers 1.4GB per day to its prepaid subscribers, with the other benefits being the same.

