Vodafone rolls out VoLTE in Kolkata, to launch pan-India soon

Vodafone India has now launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE)-based services in the Kolkata circle, and said the telecom major would extend it across the country in a phased manner over the next few months. The company has already launched VoLTE services in 12 circles – Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Chennai, UP-East, UP-West, Karnataka and Punjab, it said in a release.

Vodafone India invested Rs 919 crore in the circle in the fiscal year ended March, the release said, but did not

elaborate as to how much of it was spent on VoLTE services in the city. “Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards enhancing 4G customer experience in Kolkata. As a leading telecom services provider in Kolkata, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies,” Vodafone Head (Kolkata and ROB), Arvinder Singh Sachdev, was quoted as saying in the release.

Vodafone will enable its customers to make calls using VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, a press release issued by the service provider said. Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, it added.

Currently, the companies offering smartphones compliant with 4G VoLTE services include Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Nokia and OnePlus, among others. Smartphone users can check for their device’s compatibility with Vodafone’s VoLTE services through vodafone.in.

