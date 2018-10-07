Vodafone rolls out Rs 279 prepaid plan with 84 days validity

Vodafone has now introduced a new plan for its prepaid users, which will offer voice call and data benefits for 84 days.

Vodafone has now introduced a new plan for its prepaid users, which will offer voice call and data benefits for 84 days. The new plan, worth Rs 279, was announced by TelecomTalk, which also claims that this deal makes it the first prepaid plan to come with such validity.

As per this plan, Vodafone’s prepaid subscribers will be able to access local/STD voice calls, even on roaming for the entire duration. Users, though, must note that the Rs 279 plan will also come with daily limits of 250 minutes, or weekly limits of 1000 minutes. Besides, prepaid subscribers will receive 4GB of 4G/3G data under this plan, after which users would need to pay 10p for every 4KB data accessed. As per the TelecomTalk report, the plan is currently available in the Karnataka and Mumbai telecom circles, with the adoption expected to spread soon. It also indicates that after the recent creation of Vodafone Idea, the Rs 279 plan could also be offered to Idea’s prepaid subscribers.

Also read: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Also, it is worth noting that among prepaid plans having 84 day validity, Vodafone has provided the lowest tariff among all service providers. On the other hand, Reliance Jio and Airtel provide the Rs 449 and Rs 501 plans respectively, that also provide data with FUP speeds, besides unlimited calling benefits.

Vodafone’s other prepaid offers that are valid for 84 days include the Rs 399 recharge, available in select circles, as well as the Rs 448 prepaid plan. Through the latter, Vodafone users will receive benefits of 1.4GB data per day, unlimited local/STD voice calling (even on roaming), and 100 free SMSes per day across telecom circles.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd