Vodafone revises Rs 255 prepaid recharge with 2.5GB daily data

Vodafone has revised its Rs 255 prepaid recharge pack, which now offers users 2.5GB of daily data. Earlier the plan offered users 2GB of daily data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Along with the 2.5GB 4G/3G daily data, users will get free unlimited calling facility, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary access to the company’s Vodafone Play app.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio offers its users 2GB of daily 4G data at Rs 198. Under which the company offers its customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary access to its web-based applications. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel, on the other hand, offers its users 2GB of daily data under its Rs 249 plan, which also comes with a validity of 28 days. Under this plan, Airtel offers consumers free calls and 100 daily SMSes.

Along with this it also offers users a number of other benefits including a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 4,00,000 life insurance from HDFC Life/Bharti Axa, Airtel TV Premium subscription, Wynk Music subscription, Norton Mobile Security 1 year subscription and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone.

In related news, Vodafone recently unveiled its new Har Recharge Pe Inaam (HRPI) offer under its Rewards program for prepaid subscribers. Under the offer, Vodafone prepaid subscribers can avail rewards at every recharge irrespective of the denomination. After a recharge is done, the reward needs to be redeemed within the next 72 hours or else it will lapse.