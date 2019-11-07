Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched for Rs 999 with Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription

Vodafone today has launched the Vodafone RedX– the new limited edition postpaid plan that costs Rs 999 per month. Alongside the basic benefits like unlimited voice calling, data access, and 100 daily SMS, the Vodafone RedX comes with benefits worth over Rs 20,000.

Advertising

The additional benefits include travel privileges, entertainment privileges, premium customer service, special deals on Samsung devices, and international roaming services. Vodafone RedX also claims to offer 50 per cent faster data speeds.

The travel privileges include free lounge access that is capped at one access per quarter and valid at both domestic and international airports in India and the world. Vodafone RedX subscribers will also be eligible for free international roaming as well as unlimited data and calling facility on international trips for seven days for free.

Subscribers will also get a 10 per cent discount on hotel booking around the world as well as a 10 per cent discount on tickets to museums and attractions. The plan comes with a bundled yearly subscription of video streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Vodafone Play.

Advertising

The special discount on select Samsung phones will be available on the Samsung India online store. Users will be able to avail the offer for a maximum of two purchases for every six months. Apart from this, Vodafone RedX users will also be awarded discounted ISD calls to USA and Canada at 50 paise per minute.

The Vodafone RedX postpaid plan is for “limited customers on the basis of first come first serve”. It is available alongside the existing Vodafone Red plans and users can pre-book the new postpaid plan through the Vodafone India website or My Vodafone app.