Vodafone RED Rs 999 plan with five add-on connections, 80GB data, unlimited calls launched

Vodafone Idea has announced new Red postpaid plans with up to five connections. The plans are aimed at people who would like to add their family members to a single plan. The new Vodafone plan of Rs 999 per month allows for adding up to five people and the rental per connection is Rs 200.

The company has bundled several benefits like data roll-over facility, access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, etc, as well as Mobile Shield in addition to unlimited voice calls and data. As mentioned already, the rental per connection for Vodafone’s RED Rs 999 postpaid is Rs 200.

Under this plan, the connections of members can be managed with a single bill. The RED Rs 999 monthly plan offers a total of 80GB data to the primary member with 200GB data roll-over benefit. Each other member can avail 30GB data with up to 50GB roll-over facility. Unlimited local, STD, as well as national roaming calls for all members is also a part of this plan.

Vodafone’s Rs 999 RED monthly postpaid plan also bundles free one year access to Amazon Prime. All members can access Vodafone PLAY for free as well as content from ZEE5, Sony LIV, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, Sun NXT, and Alt Balaji. The company is also including free Mobile Shield program for the primary member, under which smartphone protection against physical and liquid damage is offered.

Vodafone also has similar RED postpaid monthly plans of Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 749, and Rs 899 where a user can add up to four connections. For the Rs 399 and Rs 499 plans, one member can be added. However, data benefits (40GB and 75GB respectively) will be offered to the primary member only.