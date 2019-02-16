Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Rs 649 plan with iPhone Forever program, 90GB data launched

Vodafone has unveiled its new RED – iPhone Forever Rs 649 monthly plan for its postpaid iPhone subscribers in India. A similar Nirvana Rs 649 postpaid offer is also available for Idea customers as well. In addition to data and calling benefits, the plans also offer its users iPhone Forever Program for replacements, replacements, and upgrades for iPhones.

Vodafone RED – iPhone Forever Rs 649 plan offers a total of 90GB data with data rollover benefit of up to 200GB. Plus, it bundles unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. Other benefits include free access to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime for 12 months as well as iPhone Forever program.

Vodafone’s iPhone Forever program covers iPhone 5s and above models. All iPhone models less than 18 months old are eligible for replacement, upgrade and repair (only upgrade and repair for iPhone 5S). For iPhone models older than 18 months, only upgrade and repair benefits are available.

The iPhone Forever program covers accidental physical as well as fluid damage. In case of a damage claim, users will need to pay a handling fee of Rs 2000 plus GST. People can download the iPhone Forever app on their device to avail the program.

To upgrade, people will need to pay the differential cost for the new iPhone, which is cost of the new device minus the depreciated value of their old device.

The Idea Nirvana Rs 649 postpaid offers the same benefits as Vodafone’s RED – iPhone Forever Rs 649 plan except free access to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime services. The benefits under Idea Nirvana Rs 649 plan includes 90GB data, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls as well as iPhone Forever program.