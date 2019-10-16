Vodafone offers 150GB extra data to new customers on Rs 399 postpaid plan

Over the past three years, the telecom industry in India has seen some major changes in terms of prices and the services offered. Ever since Reliance Jio entered the industry back in 2016, there has been a constant price war. All the incumbent operators have upped the ante against Jio’s onslaught and they still continue to do so to stay relevant in the space of telecom.

Now, in a bid to woo more postpaid customers, Vodafone has updated its Rs 399 base postpaid plan under the Vodafone Red range and is now offering 150GB of extra data over an above the monthly data provided with the plan. So far, customers subscribing to the Rs 399 Vodafone Red postpaid plan were getting 40GB of internet data per month and the unused data gets rolled over to the next month’s billing cycle up to 200GB. This apart, customers can also make unlimited local and STD calls without any extra charges.

Now, as a part of the new offer, the telecom major is now providing 150GB extra data for a period of six months. However, it must be noted that this extra data is only being offered to new customers and existing customers already subscribed to the operator will not benefit from it. The details of this new offer were first reported by Telecom Talk.

Apart from the regular data and calling benefits there are some additional benefits too which are offered by Vodafone. These benefits include a 1-year subscription to Vodafone Play, Mobile Shield, and a ZEE5 subscription. On its website, Vodafone claims that this particular postpaid plan provides benefits worth Rs 2,497.

Also Read | Vodafone introduces new Rs 69 plan, offers data and calling benefits to users

The offer by Vodafone comes at a time when telecom operators are at loggerheads with each other over interconnect usage charges (IUC) charges. Last week, Reliance Jio announced that it will be charging its customers for making calls to non-Jio numbers. The company also announced new vouchers that also pack extra data. Other operators such as Vodafone and Airtel, however, have said that they will not levy any extra charges from their respective subscribers.