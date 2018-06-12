Vodafone offers free Live TV subscription with its unlimited combo prepaid packs

Vodafone is now offering its streaming service Vodafone Play along with prepaid plans. Vodafone is now offering its streaming service Vodafone Play along with prepaid plans.

Vodafone is offering its streaming service Vodafone Play along with prepaid plans. First reported by TelecomTalk, Vodafone’s unlimited prepaid SuperPlans, starting from Rs 179, will offer free Vodafone Play subscriptions. Currently, Vodafone Play is available for free to all subscribers until June 30.

Under the new arrangement, Vodafone will be bundling Vodafone Play to prepaid combo plans as well. Currently, the SuperPlans eligible for Vodafone Play services are Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 255, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 458, Rs 509, Rs 511, Rs 549, Rs 569 and Rs 799. With subscription to the Vodafone Play app, users will get access to over 300 live channels across regional languages. This also includes postpaid plans under Vodafone RED, that start from Rs 399, for which users will get Vodafone Play services over 12 months.

The move is aimed at both Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone’s long-standing rivals. Airtel, for instance, recently announced that it has extended free access of its TV app until December 31. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has always kept its in-house apps and services, including JioTV, free both for prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

In related news, Vodafone recently announced exclusive discounts for its international roaming postpaid plans in partnership with Visa. As part of the offer, users can get discounts of Rs 500 to Rs 750 on Vodafone i-RoamFree packs with 10 days and 28 days validity.

