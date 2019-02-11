Vodafone new Rs 351 prepaid recharge offers unlimited calling for 56 days to new customers

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 351, which offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits for a period of 56 days. The prepaid recharge plan is an FRC (first recharge) that is applicable to only new Vodafone subscribers, as first reported by Telecom Talk.

FRC is the first ever recharge done on a new SIM connection. Also, the new FRC offers only unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day without any data benefit.

Having no data benefit with the Rs 351 FRC prepaid plan might be a disappointment for many. However, according to the report, the calling benefits with the plan come without any daily or weekly FUP limit. That means the calling is truly unlimited.

Vodafone’s new Rs 351 plan prepaid recharge plan will join the existing family of Vodafone FRC plans of Rs 176, Rs 229, Rs 496 and Rs 555.

Vodafone FRC of Rs 176

Vodafone FRC of Rs 176 offers free unlimited calling to any mobile or landline for the validity of 28 days. The plan also offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for the same validity period.

Vodafone FRC of Rs 229

Vodafone’s Rs 229 FRC offers 1GB data per day along with additional benefits of unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

Vodafone FRC of Rs 496

Vodafone’s Rs 496 FRC prepaid plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for 70 days along with 1.4GB 4G daily data and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gets the users 84 days worth of free-roaming benefit.

Vodafone FRC of Rs 555

The Rs 555 plan offers free local, STD and roaming calls for the entire validity period of 90 days along with 1.4GB daily data and 100 SMS per day.