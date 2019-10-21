Vodafone new Rs 30 prepaid recharge plan comes with full talk time, 28 days validity

Vodafone has recently expanded its recharge portfolio by introducing new full talk time value plans and looks like there is more to come. As per a report by Telecom Talk, the UK-based Telcom operator introduced a new Rs 30 prepaid plan that comes with full talk time benefits with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs 30 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s new Rs 30 prepaid plan is reportedly available only in select few circles now. At the moment, the plan is available in Karnataka, Kerala, and Mumbai circles. The report also mentions that the new plan is also available to some users through recharge sources such as Paytm and PhonePe apps.

The new prepaid plan worth Rs 30 offers talk time of Rs 30 for a service validity of 28 days. The pack doesn’t come with data benefits unlike other plans but it offers incoming validity to the recharged number.

So, users can recharge their Vodafone number with the new Rs 30 prepaid plan to retain the incoming service, instead of the earlier Rs 35 plan. The full talk time prepaid plan is available under Vodafone’s “All Rounder” portfolio. The Telecom operator is expected to roll out the new Rs 35 prepaid pack in other circles soon.

Other newly launched Vodafone recharge packs

Earlier, Vodafone rolled out the Rs 20 prepaid recharge plan which gives full talk time of Rs 20 for a validity period of 20 days. The plan can also replace the Rs 35 minimum recharge pack for incoming validity.

Aside from the Rs 30 and Rs 20 prepaid recharge plan, there is also a Rs 45 prepaid recharge plan, which was launched by Vodafone a while ago. The Rs 45 prepaid recharge plan not only offers full talk time of Rs 45 for a validity of 28 days but also offers 100MB of data. The Rs 45 plan is limited to select circles as of now.