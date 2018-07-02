Vodafone introduces new ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’ in its Red Postpaid plans

Vodafone has a new ‘Bill Guarantee’ feature in its Red postpaid plans, and here’s how it will work. Vodafone has a new ‘Bill Guarantee’ feature in its Red postpaid plans, and here’s how it will work.

Vodafone India has introduced new features and offers in its Red postpaid plans with the company claiming to offer a new ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’ feature. The company is also offering complimentary mobile insurance, unlimited international roaming benefits, along with free Amazon Prime and Netflix access to subscribers of its RED plans.

Vodafone’s RED postpaid plans start at Rs 399 going up all the way to Rs 2,999. The company claims that with the new ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’ feature, it will keep the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan. According to the Vodafone website, this new bill guarantee feature automatically checks a user’s monthly usage after bill generation each month, and compares the bill against their best RED plans.

If Vodafone finds a lower bill on any other plan, they will credit back the difference as savings in the user’s next bill. Vodafone says this will be done without the user being required to change their plan. Users will have to active this ‘Bill Guarantee’ feature on their postpaid plan from the MyVodafone app or the Vodafone India website.

According to the terms and conditions of the Vodafone Red plans, “Bill Guarantee Pack analyses a Subscriber’s monthly usage after bill generation and optimizes the excess billing (if any) on account of Voice/Data/SMS charge.” The service is applicable for plans above Rs 399. The terms and conditions also note that under the Bill Guarantee, whatever savings are generated, they shall be credited to the eligible subscriber’s account within 7 days of bill generation.

Accordingly, the outstanding of that particular month will be reduced by the amount of Bill Guarantee savings credited. However, the offer will not be valid in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Recently, Vodafone recently revamped its Rs 399 and Rs 499 plans as well. The RED Entertainment plan at Rs 399 now comes with 40GB data, while the RED Entertainment+ plan at Rs 499 per month comes with 75GB data per month. Both plans include unlimited calling, SMS as well. The Amazon Prime membership is also valid on both plans. Vodafone is also introducing RED Together, where consumers will be able to bring together friends, family and other devices under this scheme. Vodafone is offering guaranteed savings of up to 20% on total rentals with this option, where all plans can be paid for under one bill.

Vodafone RED plans from Rs 1,299 onward are also known as the International plans and come with unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries. For instance, the Rs 1,299 plan includes 100 free ISD minutes applicable for calls to USA, Canada, China , Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. The Rs 999 RED International plan has 50 minutes for the same countries. The Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 plans comes with 200 ISD minutes for the same countries.

