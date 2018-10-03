Vodafone launches Rs 99, Rs 109 prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls, data benefits

Vodafone Rs 99, Rs 109 prepaid plans said to offer unlimited voice call benefits and up to 1GB of data for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone has introduced two new plans of Rs 99 and Rs 109 for its prepaid subscribers, as per a TelecomTalk report. The two new prepaid recharge plans are said to offer unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days. Both the plans will provide prepaid users with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone’s Rs 109 recharge pack bundles total data benefits of 1GB 3G/4G data. The report notes that the unlimited call benefit comes with a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day, 1000 minutes per week. Further users will be able to make calls to 100 ‘unique’ numbers during the validity period.

Vodafone’s new recharge plans seem to be aimed at users who prefer voice calling benefits over free data. The company’s Rs 99 plan competes with Jio’s Rs 98 plan that offers near similar benefits. Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls but without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for a validity period of 28 days.

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL also launched a several prepaid plans recently. The company has a Rs 99 prepaid plan that provides subscribers unlimited voice calling to any network nationwide and roaming, except for Delhi and Mumbai circle. The plan has a validity period of 26 days.

To recap, Vodafone and Idea Cellular merger completed last month. With a new board constituted for the merged entity, the combination will have all India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent and take the numero uno slot in nine telecom circles, as per a PTI report.

