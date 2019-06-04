Vodafone launches Rs 299 prepaid plan offering 3GB data for 70 days: Report

Vodafone has been launching and updating quite a few recharge plans in its prepaid lineup off late. Just a few days ago, the country’s largest mobile operator introduced the Rs 229 prepaid plan and now it has reportedly introduced a new prepaid plan for Rs 299.

The new Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes with a validity of 70 days and offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The pack also comes with 1,000 SMS and 3GB data which will be valid for 70 days, TelecomTalk reported.

However, Vodafone users must note that the 3GB data which is there in the new Rs 299 recharge plan is for the entire 70 days and not a daily renewing unlimited data scheme. So it is ideally for those users who consume less data and are more into voice calls are likely to benefit from the new Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Coming to the comparision of the plan with what other competitors have on offer, Airtel also has a Rs 299 prepaid plan that provides 2.5GB data per day along with unlimited calls 100 daily SMS. However, this plan comes with a validity of 28 days only. Apart from these, the Rs 299 plan offers Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV Premium, upto Rs 2,000 cashback on purchasing a new 4G device, Norton Mobile Security for 1 year and Wynk Music.

Apart from Vodafone and Airtel, Reliance Jio also too has a Rs 299 prepaid plan of its own that comes with unlimited calling, 3GB 4G data each day, 100 daily free SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Just like Airtel, even this prepaid plan from Jio comes with a validity of 28 days.

To recall, Vodafone has recently launched the Rs 229 prepaid plan which offers the customers 2GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 complementary SMS per day. The company is also offering its users free access to the Vodafone Play app to access live TV, watch shows and movies.