Vodafone’s Rs 99 prepaid recharge offer comes with unlimited calling

After the launch of Reliance Jio in the Indian market, all telecom operators have made a drop in prices of tariff plans to retain their existing customer base. Vodafone has now released a new Rs 99 tariff plan, which offers unlimited voice calling benefits to its prepaid users.

The new Rs 99 tariff plan from Vodafone offers customers unlimited voice calling benefits with a FUP of 250 minutes of voice calling a day and 1,000 minutes of voice calling a week. The plan isn’t accompanied with any data or message benefits and comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan is available for only 4G circles, and not for any 3G only circles.

This new plan from Vodafone will take up similar prepaid tariff plans with unlimited calling benefits from Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, both the other companies also offer their users data and SMS benefits with the plans also.

Reliance Jio offers its customers unlimited voice calling benefits with no FUP limitations along with 2GB of 4G data and 300 SMS. The tariff plan is priced at Rs 98 and comes with a validity of 28 days from the date of recharge. This is also one of the best offerings currently available at this price point in the market.

Airtel also has a Rs 99 prepaid tariff plan in the market, which offers users unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP limitations similar to Reliance Jio, 2GB of 2G/3G/4G data, and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

