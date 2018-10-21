Vodafone introduces Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phone users

Vodafone subscribers recharging with the Rs 597 prepaid plan will receive data benefits of 10GB 4G/3G/2G data, besides unlimited voice call benefits (local/STD and roaming), as well as 100 free SMS per day.

Vodafone has introduced the Rs 597 prepaid plan, that comes with benefits for feature phone as well as smartphone subscribers. This plan, though, is aimed at subscribers who have recently purchased a feature phone, as they will be eligible to the plan’s benefits for 168 days. Regular users, in the meanwhile, will be able to exercise the plan for a period of 112 days.

As per the Rs 597 plan, Vodafone subscribers will receive data benefits of 10GB 4G/3G/2G data, besides unlimited voice call benefits (local/STD and roaming), as well as 100 free SMS per day. As per the unlimited call benefits, though, Vodafone users would be capped at 250 minutes of calling per day, or 1000 minutes of weekly talktime. These plans will be available in all circles where Vodafone provides 4G services. The latest Vodafone plan comes soon after the company had introduced the Rs 159 plan for 4G customers, that offers 1GB data per day, 100 free SMSes per day, as well as unlimited calling.

The Vodafone Rs 597 prepaid plan compares with Reliance Jio’s Rs 594 plan, introduced for JioPhone users under the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer. Jio offers unlimited call benefits for feature phone subscribers, with a plan validity of 180 days. This Vodafone plan is also similar to Airtel’s Rs 597 prepaid offer, that comes with 10GB data, unlimited calling without FUP limits, as well as 100 daily SMSes.

This prepaid plan follows a string of new prepaid offers, that give Vodafone subscribers 1.5GB of data per day. These plans, worth Rs 209, Rs 479 and Rs 529, offer unlimited call and SMS benefits, with validity periods of 28 days, 84 days, and 90 days respectively.

