Vodafone introduces new Rs 69 plan, offers data and calling benefits to users

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid recharge plan designed to extend the service validity of your account. It is priced at Rs 69 and along with validity extension, it offers free data and voice calling benefits. In select circles, the plan also offers free SMS benefits.

Under the Rs 69 plan, the company offers its users 150 minutes of local/STD/roaming calls along with 250MB of 4G/3G data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In select circles like Gujrat and Mumbai the plan also offers its users 100 bundled SMSes.

The plan is listed under the Combo Recharge and the All Rounder Pack pack sections on the company’s official website.

According to a Telecom Talk report, Idea customers are also being offered the same plan in select circles like Jammu and Kashmir. Under the Idea Cellular Rs 69 plan, customers are being offered 150 minutes, 250MB of data and 100 complementary SMSes with a validity of 28 days.

To recall, Vodafone recently also introduced two new plans for validity extension, which include a Rs 45 plan that offers users full talk time and a validity of 28 days. Whereas, the second plan is priced at Rs 59, which offers 1GB of daily 4G/3G internet for seven days.

A huge development in the telecom industry that took place recently is that Reliance Jio will now start charging IUC fees of six paise per minute to its users who make calls to people on other networks. Airtel and Vodafone have both said they will keep bearing this fees on their own and will provide customers with free calls.