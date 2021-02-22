scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 22, 2021
Latest news

Vodafone Idea’s Vi Movies and TV app to now offer paid premium content on rent

Vodafone Idea will be collaborating with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment to bring a number of blockbuster movies like Tenet, Scoob and more that users can now pay for and watch in multiple languages.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 22, 2021 6:27:18 pm
Vodafone Idea, VodafoneThe Vi Movies and Tv app will now let users rent premium movies for 48 hours starting at Rs 60. (Express Photo)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its new Pay Per View model with the Vi Movies and TV app. The application, previously known as Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, will now offer premium video on demand (PVOD) services, clubbed with content from Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The new model will allow Vi users to pay for premium movies, which they can then watch in the language of their choice. The new model will, however, only allow users to rent the newest premium movies. One time purchases are not available as of now.

Vi Movies and TV app: What’s new

The Vi Movies and TV app will enable Vi customers to get access to 380+ movie titles including the latest blockbusters like Joker, Birds of Prey, SCOOB, Aquaman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which will be available in four languages. These include English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The app’s pay-per-view model will be an extension of the brand’s current entertainment offerings. While users can currently watch content at no extra cost as per their recharge or post-paid plans, the new pay per view launch will let users pay for the content that they want to watch, in a language of their choice.

How much will movies cost?

Movies will be rented at Rs 60, while some recent titles like Tenet and SCOOB will be priced at Rs 120. Users can, however, only rent a film and watch it within 48 hours.

Apart from the paid movies, the app will still continue to stream live TV shows and other original content. It will give users access to over 9,500 movies in 13 different languages, and over 300 live TV channels along with a number of original web series and International TV Shows across all genres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

nasa perseverance rover, nasa perseverance rover mars images, perseverance rover mars new images, perseverance rover landing, perseverance rover jezero crater images
Images from NASA Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars you must see

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement