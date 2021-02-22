Vodafone Idea’s Vi Movies and TV app to now offer paid premium content on rent

The Vi Movies and Tv app will now let users rent premium movies for 48 hours starting at Rs 60. (Express Photo)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its new Pay Per View model with the Vi Movies and TV app. The application, previously known as Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, will now offer premium video on demand (PVOD) services, clubbed with content from Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The new model will allow Vi users to pay for premium movies, which they can then watch in the language of their choice. The new model will, however, only allow users to rent the newest premium movies. One time purchases are not available as of now.

Vi Movies and TV app: What’s new

The Vi Movies and TV app will enable Vi customers to get access to 380+ movie titles including the latest blockbusters like Joker, Birds of Prey, SCOOB, Aquaman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which will be available in four languages. These include English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The app’s pay-per-view model will be an extension of the brand’s current entertainment offerings. While users can currently watch content at no extra cost as per their recharge or post-paid plans, the new pay per view launch will let users pay for the content that they want to watch, in a language of their choice.

How much will movies cost?

Movies will be rented at Rs 60, while some recent titles like Tenet and SCOOB will be priced at Rs 120. Users can, however, only rent a film and watch it within 48 hours.

Apart from the paid movies, the app will still continue to stream live TV shows and other original content. It will give users access to over 9,500 movies in 13 different languages, and over 300 live TV channels along with a number of original web series and International TV Shows across all genres.